Govt to celebrate ‘Ishq-e-Rasool’ week from 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

The federal government announced on Tuesday that it will be observing ‘Ishq-e-Rasool’ week in the wake of the blasphemous caricatures published in France.

It will start on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal (October 30) and last till 19 Rabbi-ul-Awwal (November 6).

The idea was suggested by Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in a cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan approved it and directed the provinces to enact a plan to observe the week.

The Ministry for Religious Affairs will organise countrywide milads throughout the week, according to reports.

PM Khan strongly condemned the republication of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Islamophobic remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron.

He said he would write letters to the leaders of the Muslim world and seek unity and solidarity on the issue of caricatures. No one will be allowed to disrespect Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the name of freedom of speech, he added.

On October 21, French magazine Charlie Hebdo republished controversial caricatures to pay tribute to history teacher Samuel Paty. He was killed by an 18-year-old Muslim on October 17 after he showed the same caricatures in a class to demonstrate “freedom of speech”.

President Macron called the incident an “Islamist terror attack” and promised action against “Islamic separatism”. Muslim leaders from Saudia Arabia, Iran and Turkey condemned both France and Macron, with some calling for the boycott of French products.