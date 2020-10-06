Govt has nothing to do with case against Sharif: minister

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the federal government or Prime Minister Imran Khan have nothing do with the sedition case registered against Nawaz Sharif and other leaders in Lahore.

“Anyone can file an FIR against anyone,” said the minister while addressing a press conference in Islamabad Tuesday. “The Punjab government will ascertain who did this [lodge the FIR] and investigate it but we have nothing to do with it.”

The complaint against Nawaz and other PML-N leaders was filed on the basis of recent speeches by the former premier, in which he had been increasingly critical of the military establishment for its alleged role in politics.

Faraz told reporters that the enemies of Pakistan were trying to turn the country into Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan by attacking the institutions, including the armed forces.

“We all know that India is trying to blacklist us [at FATF] and it is doing everything it could against us,” said the minister. “The enemies don’t want to see Pakistan as a stable country.”

The minister said that the country’s enemies were attempting to create chaos and they would do everything to harm Pakistan.

Commenting on the recent speeches of Nawaz, Faraz said that if a politician has the same narrative as the enemies of the country, we will infer he is speaking the language of Pakistan’s enemies.