Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

‘Government will have to reimpose lockdown if rallies spread coronavirus’

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Government will have to reimpose lockdown if rallies spread coronavirus’

Photo: Government of Pakistan/Twitter

Special Health Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Tuesday that there was a danger of the coronavirus spreading from political rallies.

If SOPs are not followed, the situation will get worse and we might have to impose lockdowns again, said the PM’s aide. We can only avoid a second wave if everyone takes proper precautions.

“This virus will not go away unless we work together,” said Dr Sultan. “Political rallies are part of democracy, but we have to keep the pandemic in mind.”

At least follow the SOPs and wear masks, he requested.

The virus does not take into account whether people are gathered to celebrate, mourn or politically gathered, said the special assistant.

With the statistics that are coming in, we might soon have to reimpose smart lockdowns, he warned.

Pakistan reported 324,077 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 625 new cases being recorded over 24 hours. So far, 6,673 people have died of the virus in the country while 307,950 people have recovered.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.