‘Government will have to reimpose lockdown if rallies spread coronavirus’

Special Health Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Tuesday that there was a danger of the coronavirus spreading from political rallies.

If SOPs are not followed, the situation will get worse and we might have to impose lockdowns again, said the PM’s aide. We can only avoid a second wave if everyone takes proper precautions.

“This virus will not go away unless we work together,” said Dr Sultan. “Political rallies are part of democracy, but we have to keep the pandemic in mind.”

At least follow the SOPs and wear masks, he requested.

The virus does not take into account whether people are gathered to celebrate, mourn or politically gathered, said the special assistant.

With the statistics that are coming in, we might soon have to reimpose smart lockdowns, he warned.

Pakistan reported 324,077 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 625 new cases being recorded over 24 hours. So far, 6,673 people have died of the virus in the country while 307,950 people have recovered.