Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Government will complete its five years: PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Government will complete its five years: PM Khan

The government will complete its five-year tenure, Prime Minister Imran Khan told his parliamentary members Friday ahead of the opposition party jalsa in Gujranwala.

The premier told members of his and coalition parties that the PTI itself held massive public rallies before the 2018 elections but couldn’t wrap up the then government of Nawaz Sharif.

PM Khan, who came to power in 2018 with the aim to end corruption, repeated what he always tells his supporters: the opposition leaders will not be given an National Reconciliation Ordinance or NRO.

On the other hand, leaders of the opposition parties, including PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, are on their way to Gujranwala to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s jalsa.

According to reporters on the ground, the leaders won’t be able to make it to Jinnah Stadium on time at 8pm because of the crowds on the roads.

