GEO News reporter Ali Imran goes missing in Karachi

A business reporter at Geo News, Ali Imran, reportedly went missing in Karachi on Friday evening.

According to his family, Imran had gone to a bakery near their house saying that he would return within an hour but never returned.

His wife told the police that he had left his car and mobile phone at home before leaving.

Our reporter Ali Imran Syed is missing for at least 6 hours now. As per his wife, he went to a nearby bakery on foot but didn’t come back. Geo and his family has informed the police. We hope for his early and safe recovery. pic.twitter.com/y3LnuF3epD — Azhar Abbas (@AzharAbbas3) October 23, 2020

The family has registered a missing persons complaint at the Sachal police station. The police said that they will visit the site and obtain CCTV footage for investigations.

The Crime Reporters Association in Karachi has expressed its concerns over the disappearance and demanded that the police immediately begin investigations into the case.

Imran was one of the first reporters to break the CCTV footage of the PML-N’s Captain (retd) Safdar Awan being arrested from the Avari Towers.