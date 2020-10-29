Another petition filed in Islamabad court against France’s blasphemous sketches

Another petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against the publication of blasphemous sketches in France.

The court said that a decision on the matter will be taken by the federal cabinet. Parliament has passed a resolution condemning it and PM Imran Khan has even written a letter, said the court.

This is a matter of policy, said Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. The steps taken by the government show that they are taking the issue seriously, he added.

On Wednesday, the court disposed of a similar petition after it was informed that the federal cabinet will make a decision.

President Emmanuel Macron made a statement after a French teacher was beheaded near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a class he was leading on free speech. He said the teacher “was killed because Islamists want our future.” The cartoons were then projected onto government buildings in France

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said Muslims across the world are offended and upset by the caricatures. President Macron’s statement after that was like adding fuel to the fire, he said.

He is spreading extremism, said Qureshi, adding that hatred and violence is rising because of these statements.

He said the premier had already raised this matter before the United Nations. He also wrote a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to impose a ban on Islamophobia on the platform.