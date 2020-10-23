Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Four terrorist killed, two policemen injured in Mastung encounter: CTD

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

At least four suspected terrorists were killed and two policemen were injured in an encounter in Balochistan’s Mastung district, the Counter-Terrorism Department said Friday.

According to the CTD, an exchange of fire between suspected terrorists and security forces took place in Mastung’s Dasht area. The forces have surrounded the area and launched a search operation.

The CTD officials said that they also heard two explosions during the exchange of fire.

The encounter between the suspected terrorists and the security personnel comes a day after the National Counter-Terrorism Authority issued a threat alert for Quetta and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In its letter to law enforcement officials, NACTA warned Thursday that the Pakistani Taliban could target Pakistan’s religious and political leaders.

Following the threat alert, the Balochistan government has requested the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of the opposition parties, to postpone their October 25 Jalsa in Quetta.

The opposition parties have dismissed the provincial government’s request and said it was the government’s responsibility to make foolproof security arrangement for the public gathering.

