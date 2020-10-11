Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Former president Zardari shifted to Karachi hospital, says his party

Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo: Online

Former president and PPP leader Asif Zardari was taken to the hospital in Karachi after he felt “unwell” on Sunday evening, his party said in a statement.

“Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” said the PPP in a tweet.

Zardari, who was indicted in two corruption cases earlier this week, has been suffering from multiple diseases since last year. The former president was arrested in a fake accounts case in January 2019 but he was granted bail in December on medical grounds by the Islamabad High Court.

During a hearing on his bail petition in December last year, his lawyer had informed the court that his client was a patient of ischemic heart disease, which means that his heart may have inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.

Farooq H. Naek, his lawyer, had informed the court that Zardari “suffers from various other ailments such as cervical and lumbar spondylosis, sensory and motor neuropathy with impaired proprioception”.

