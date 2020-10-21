Former MQM MPA robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

A former MPA of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Kamran Akhter, was robbed at gunpoint by four unidentified men in Karachi.

According to the police, the incident took place Tuesday night.

“Akhter was standing outside his house when four men on two bikes surrounded him and took cash and other valuables from him at gunpoint,” a police officer said.

They also hit the politician during the robbery.

The suspects managed to escape. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the perpetrators.