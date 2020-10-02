Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant

Former K-Electric CEO Tabish Gauhar has been appointed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on power.

A notification was issued on Friday after PM Khan approved it.

Gauhar spent over six years as CEO and chairman of K-Eelctric before resigning in 2015.

He went on to found Oasis Energy Consultants Limited, where he is still the chairman. He has also worked at Abraaj Group.

Gauhar also worked on International Power’s $1.5 billion Hub Power Project between 1994 and 1999 in various capacities.