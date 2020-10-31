Former Dawn editor Saleem Asmi passes away

Former Dawn Newspaper editor Saleem Asmi passed away in Karachi on Saturday.

His family confirmed the news and said he had been ill for a while.

According to Dawn, Asmi was the first editor of the newspaper from the news side, having served as a news editor at both Dawn and the Khaleej Times. He had also served as president of the Karachi Press Club.

Details of his funeral have not been announced yet.

Condolences poured in on social media as former colleagues and friends reacted to the senior journalist’s death.