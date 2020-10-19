Former Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to arrive in Pakistan

Former Afghanistan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will arrive in Pakistan today (Monday) for a three-day visit.

Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami of Afghanistan, is expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with the Senate chairperson and National Assembly speaker.

The visit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations as well as people-to-people interaction, according to the Foreign Office.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values, and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability, and prosperity of the Afghan people,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The visit seeks to strengthen bilateral ties and people-to-people linkages between the two countries and help advance efforts for peace and stability.

Earlier, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan Peace Council, had visited Pakistan.