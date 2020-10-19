Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Former Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to arrive in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to arrive in Pakistan

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, centre, alongside ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, left, and former mujahideen leader Abdul Rasul Sayyaf in Kabul. Photo: AFP

Former Afghanistan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will arrive in Pakistan today (Monday) for a three-day visit.

Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami of Afghanistan, is expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with the Senate chairperson and National Assembly speaker.

The visit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations as well as people-to-people interaction, according to the Foreign Office.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values, and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability, and prosperity of the Afghan people,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The visit seeks to strengthen bilateral ties and people-to-people linkages between the two countries and help advance efforts for peace and stability.

Earlier, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan Peace Council, had visited Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan afghanistan ties, gulbuddin hekmatyar visit to pakistan, afghan peace process, afghan and pakistan peace talks
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Captain Safdar arrested in Karachi for sloganeering at Quaid's tomb
Captain Safdar arrested in Karachi for sloganeering at Quaid’s tomb
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.