Forces seize 99kg of meth in Balochistan raid: spokesperson

The Pakistan Coast Guards and Army have seized 99 kilogrammes of crystal (methamphetamine) from suspected smugglers during a raid in Balochistan’s Pasni area, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson for the Coast Guards, the troops conducted a search near mountains and recovered the ‘high-quality’ drug from camels carrying goods. The smuggler was arrested.

The spokesperson added that the drug was to be smuggled to other countries through the sea route but the forces acted swiftly and seized it.

The cost of the drugs is estimated to be Rs30 million in the international market.