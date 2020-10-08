Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Money

Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi

Posted: Oct 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi

Photo: File

Flour has become more expensive in Karachi.

Chakki Atta has gone up to Rs62 per kg, while fine flour costs Rs66 per kg now.

Consumers are upset that food staples are becoming more expensive. Inflation keeps climbing, they complained on Thursday.

Retailers say they can’t do anything about the prices. We’re getting flour at expensive rates from wholesalers too, they said.

In July, the provincial food authority warned Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that the price of flour could shoot up in Sindh after a significant increase in Punjab.

The Sindh food department informed CM Shah in a meeting that the rising wheat price in Punjab can also impact Sindh.

CM Shah has reportedly directed the provincial food authority to devise a policy to control the price of flour in Sindh. He told officials that the price of flour must not be increased in the province.

