HOME > News

Five soldiers, one officer martyred in North Waziristan attack: ISPR

Posted: Oct 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Five soldiers, one officer martyred in North Waziristan attack: ISPR

Photo: ISPR

At least five soldiers and an officer of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a landmine explosion in North Waziristan’s Razmak, the ISPR said Thursday.

The ISPR, Pakistan Army’s media wing, said in a statement that a convoy of soldiers was traveling through Razmak when an improvised explosive device exploded.

The martyred were identified as Captain Umar Farooq, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, Havaldar Younas Khan, Naik Muhammad Nadeem and Lance Naik Asmatullah, said the ISPR.

A few hours ago, at least six security personnel were martyred in a separate attack on a convoy of Frontier Corps in Balochistan’s Ormara in Makran division, a security official confirmed to SAMAA Digital.

The death toll could rise, the official said. The ISPR, Pakistan Army’s media-wing, has yet to confirm the attack.

