The Punjab Food Authority disposed of 12,000kg of rotting fruit pulp, 3,000 pieces of fruit and 1,000 liters of adulterated milk in a single day.

It conducted a series of raids in different cities across the province.

A production unit was sealed in Lahore for using food colouring in ketchup and mayonnaise.

In Mandi Bahauddin, a factory was sealed for producing fake milk from skimmed milk and ghee.