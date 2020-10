The bus was traveling from Quetta to Karachi

Five people were killed and two injured after a passenger bus caught fire near Khuzdar late Friday night, Levies officers said.

The bus was traveling from Quetta to Karachi when the incident took place. According to rescue officials, the reason behind the blaze has not yet been confirmed.

The bodies and injured people have been shifted to the district hospitals of Wadh, Bela and Khuzdar.