Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Fire engulfs two factories in Karachi’s Landhi

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Photo: Online/File

A fire that broke out at a factory in Karachi’s Landhi early Friday was still raging as of 9:30am.

The fire broke out at a factory in Landhi’s Export Processing Zone in Sherpao Colony.

Firefighters said the fire was increasing steadily and had spread to a nearby factory as well. The building of the first factory has collapsed.

Rescue workers say no one was injured in the fire.

There are six fire brigade vehicles at the scene and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has imposed an emergency at the water hydrant in Sherpao Colony.

