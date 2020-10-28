Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

FIR registered against Naya Nazimabad residents over August rains protest

Houses remained submerged for over a week

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
FIR registered against Naya Nazimabad residents over August rains protest

A case has been registered against the Naya Nazimabad residents who protested against the housing society’s management after their houses were submerged during the August rains in Karachi.

The FIR was registered at the Manghopir police station on October 15 by the security supervisor of the housing society.

The protesters attacked the administration office and the main gate, according to the FIR. They also attacked a guard and other employees of Naya Nazimabad, it added.

There is CCTV footage of the protest.

More than 20 people have been named in the case including Talha, Ehtesham, Shahroz, Muazzam and Abdullah.

The police have started conducting raids to arrest the protesters.

Naya Nazimabad
 
