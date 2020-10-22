Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
FIR registered after explosion kills 5 in Karachi’s Maskan

Posted: Oct 22, 2020
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

An FIR has been registered after Wednesday’s explosion at a building near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi.

The FIR has been registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station by the operations manager of Meezan Bank, where the explosion took place. The bank was located on the ground and mezzanine floors of the Allah Noor Apartments, opposite the Karachi University gate.

Five people were killed and 30 injured in what officials are saying was a blast caused by a gas leak.

The FIR has sections of intentional manslaughter and causing damage in it. The complainant said he was at the bank with other staff members when the blast occurred.

The bank’s roof collapsed due to the blast, he said, calling for action against the people responsible for the explosion.

The Bomb Disposal Squad ruled out any explosives being used in the blast and said it was because of a gas leak.

Karachi
 
