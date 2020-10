An FIR was registered on Monday morning after a blast in Quetta’s Hazarganj claimed four lives on Sunday.

The FIR was registered at the CTD police station on behalf of Shalkot SHO Abid Mengal. It has been registered under sections of murder, terrorism and the explosives act.

Four people were killed and seven injured after explosives laden motorcycle exploded Sunday afternoon in Hazarganj.

The explosion occurred in a katchi abadi in front of some shops.