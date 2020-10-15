Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

FIA arrests woman teacher for blackmailing Karachi man

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
FIA arrests woman teacher for blackmailing Karachi man

The FIA’s cybercrime wing in Karachi arrested on Thursday a woman for uploading ‘indecent’ pictures of a man on social media in an attempt to blackmail him, an FIA official said.

According to the FIA’s additional director, the woman, who is a teacher, was arrested after a man filed a complaint with the cybercrime wing.

The official said that the woman befriended him and took “indecent” pictures of him. She uploaded those pictures on social media after he declined to marry her.

He said that the arrested woman made several fake profiles on social media to blackmail people. The investigation agency has found videos and pictures in her cellphones, added the official.

