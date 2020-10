The FIA arrested a three-member group of men involved in online banking fraud in Peshawar.

The FIA has been cracking down against online banking fraud .

The group stole hundreds of thousands of rupees via online transactions.

They were caught after a raid in Peshawar. They were reportedly caught red-handed as they were in the midst of stealing Rs90,000.

A case has been lodged and inquiry started.

They were arrested with the help of a shopkeeper.