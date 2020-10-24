Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

IHC to hear Fawad Chaudhry disqualification case on November 16

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Editing & Writing | Yasal Munim
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
IHC to hear Fawad Chaudhry disqualification case on November 16

Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court will hear the petition on the disqualification of Federal Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for hiding his assets.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case on November 16, according to the cause list issued by the Registrar’s Office.

The petitioner, journalist Sami Ibrahim, has claimed that the minister did not disclose details of the land he owns in Jhelum in his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election. He is no longer ‘sadiq and ameen’ and should be disqualified, he argued.

Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ or honest and righteous. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen were disqualified under this clause.

Ibrahim and Chaudhry are no strangers. A controversy had erupted after the federal minister slapped the Bol News anchor during a wedding ceremony in Faisalabad in June. The minister told BBC Urdu at the time that he slapped Ibrahim after he got angry. Chaudhry said that he made a new advertisement policy when he was minister for information and divided the channels into A, B, C and D categories on the basis of ratings.

Related: PM Khan speaks to Sami Ibrahim after slap controversy

Ibrahim, he said, approached him and asked him to put his channel into category A and asked for an adjustment of Rs20 million.

Chaudhry said that Ibrahim ran a campaign against him and tried to blackmail him when he [Chaudhry] declined. However, Ibrahim said that he was sitting with PTI MNA Farrukh Habib, FIA DG Bashir Memon as well as journalists Rauf Klasra and Arshad Sharif at the wedding when he heard someone using abusive language.

He claimed that Chaudhry slapped him without saying a word. The anchorperson claimed that his glasses fell to the ground with the force of the blow but he didn’t respond to Chaudhry.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
islamabad high court, fawad chaudhry disqualification case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
6 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
6 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.