IHC to hear Fawad Chaudhry disqualification case on November 16

The Islamabad High Court will hear the petition on the disqualification of Federal Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for hiding his assets.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case on November 16, according to the cause list issued by the Registrar’s Office.

The petitioner, journalist Sami Ibrahim, has claimed that the minister did not disclose details of the land he owns in Jhelum in his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election. He is no longer ‘sadiq and ameen’ and should be disqualified, he argued.

Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ or honest and righteous. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen were disqualified under this clause.

Ibrahim and Chaudhry are no strangers. A controversy had erupted after the federal minister slapped the Bol News anchor during a wedding ceremony in Faisalabad in June. The minister told BBC Urdu at the time that he slapped Ibrahim after he got angry. Chaudhry said that he made a new advertisement policy when he was minister for information and divided the channels into A, B, C and D categories on the basis of ratings.

Ibrahim, he said, approached him and asked him to put his channel into category A and asked for an adjustment of Rs20 million.

Chaudhry said that Ibrahim ran a campaign against him and tried to blackmail him when he [Chaudhry] declined. However, Ibrahim said that he was sitting with PTI MNA Farrukh Habib, FIA DG Bashir Memon as well as journalists Rauf Klasra and Arshad Sharif at the wedding when he heard someone using abusive language.

He claimed that Chaudhry slapped him without saying a word. The anchorperson claimed that his glasses fell to the ground with the force of the blow but he didn’t respond to Chaudhry.