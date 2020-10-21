Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

FATF meets to decide Pakistan’s Grey List fate

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
FATF meets to decide Pakistan’s Grey List fate

Photo: FATF website

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) began on Wednesday its three-day virtual meeting to decide whether Pakistan will stay on its Grey List.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India’s wish to see Pakistan black listed won’t come true. But Pakistan hasn’t been able to complete the 27-point action plan given to it by the FATF. It has completed 21 points so far.

The plenary is meeting from October 21 to 23.

Pakistan has made amendments to its FATF law, seized the assets of banned organisations and taken steps to stop members of these organisations from operating. It has also made progress on 40 other points apart from the 27 in the action plan.

Pakistan needs the support of 12 countries to get off the Grey List. It is assured of support from Malaysia, China and Turkey, said economist Abid Sulheri.

He explained that we need the support of nine other countries to get off the Grey List but if we don’t get that support, the worst case scenario would be Pakistan staying on the Grey List for another few months.

Initially, there was a threat of Pakistan being placed on the Black List. Being on the Black List means our banking system will be regarded as one with poor controls over AML and CFT standards. This can affect capital inflows and lower investment to Pakistan and hurt the ongoing IMF programme. Raising funds from global capital markets will be difficult, which will undermine our ability to pay our foreign debt.

In February 2020, the FATF expressed concerns over “Pakistan’s failure to complete its action plan in line with the agreed timelines and in light of the Terrorist Financing risks emanating from the jurisdiction,” it said in a report.

The global watchdog for illicit financial activities had put Pakistan on its grey list in June 2018 because of weaknesses in the country’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) laws.

The grey list refers to countries or jurisdictions under increased monitoring because of strategic AML and CFT deficiencies. After being placed on the grey list, Pakistan had developed an action plan with the FATF to address those deficiencies, but fell short of targets.

The deadline was initially June, but was extended to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
FATF
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fatf, pakistan fatf, fatf pakistan news, fatf bill, fatf pakistan bill, fatf stands for
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
5 killed, 20 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 20 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.