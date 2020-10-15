Karachi man arrested for taking ‘fraudulent payments’ from Korangi DMC

Pakistan’s accountability bureau arrested on Thursday a man in Karachi’s PECHS for his alleged involvement in the fake accounts case.

Shafqat Mumtaz has been accused of receiving fraudulent payments from the Korangi District Municipal Corporation. NAB issued his arrest warrant on October 7.

The suspect will be shifted to Islamabad on transit remand by a team of NAB Rawalpindi and then the bureau will apply for his physical remand.

In 2014-15, Mumtaz’s company Noor Petroleum Service was contracted to supply oil, petroleum, and lubricants to the Korangi DMC, according to NAB. He, however, supplied petrol in low quantities and claimed exaggerated bills through fake and forged invoices.

He “paid millions of rupees as bribe/kickbacks in cash through cheques” issued from his personal and company’s bank accounts and some cheques were encashed into fake/benami bank accounts of Logistic Trading and Umair Associates.

The transferred money was then used to make “part payment” for the purchase of a plot in Karachi Cantt’s EI Lines in the name of Marshal Homes Builders and Developers Limited.