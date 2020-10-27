Faisalabad transgender people continue to protest against ‘police violence’

The transgender people in Faisalabad continued on Tuesday their protest against the police violence they face every day.

The protesters surrounded the RPO office and said that the officials should hold a meeting with them.

“We are beaten routinely for begging on the roads,” said a transgender person.

Another protester said that they will continue to protest till their demands are met.

On Monday, they had staged a protest at Council Chowk. They blocked traffic by laying charpoys on the street.

A transgender person was even beaten up in Faisalabad after a fight with another group of “transgender people”.

The victim alleges that the other group was not in fact from the trans community and were pretending to be trans people in order to beg for money.