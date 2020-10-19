Faisalabad men arrested for selling residents’ addresses, phone recordings

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested three men for selling personal information of residents in Faisalabad.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects charged just Rs50 for the name and address of a person. “For access to their live location, they took Rs300 and Rs500 was taken for details on the background of the family.”

He added that they also recorded calls and sold the recordings for Rs1,500.

The FIA raided the places from where the suspects operated and have registered a case. Further investigations are under way.