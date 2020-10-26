Faisalabad man throws acid at two young women he harassed

A young man in Faisalabad threw acid at two young women he had been harassing for a while after they told him off.

The two young women are sisters. According to their brother, the suspect had been harassing them for a while. When they told him to stop, he grew enraged and threw acid at them.

He was their neighbour and was 21 years old. One of the girls was 16 years old.

According to the Faisalabad deputy commissioner, one young woman was hit in the eyes and on the mouth while the other was burned on her back.

The suspect fled after the attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and summoned a report.