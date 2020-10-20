Faisalabad man arrested for harassing, blackmailing children

A man was arrested for sexually harassing and then blackmailing children in Faisalabad, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the suspect, identified as Tahir, used to harass children and then film the crime. “He then blackmailed them for money and even leaked few pictures on social media,” it stated.

He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon outside the city’s Icon College during a police raid. The police have seized his mobile phone which had inappropriate videos in it.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offenses), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for shorter terms), and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Tahir is being interrogated and further investigations are under way.