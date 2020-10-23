Faisalabad folk singer Sher Mian Dad injured during robbery

Qawwal and folk singer Sher Mian Dad was injured after he resisted a robbery attempt on the way to his house in Faisalabad, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, Mian Dad was stopped by robbers while returning from the Mandranwala Darbar. When he resisted, the suspects opened fire at him.

He has been shifted to the Faisalabad Civil Hospital where doctors have declared him out of danger.

Mian Dad was born in Punjab’s Pakpattan and started a qawwali group in 1996. His grandfather Din Mohammad Qawwal was famous for qawwali across the Subcontinent.