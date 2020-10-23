Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faisalabad folk singer Sher Mian Dad injured during robbery

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Muzhira Amin
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Faisalabad folk singer Sher Mian Dad injured during robbery

Photo: Sher Mian Dad/Facebook

Qawwal and folk singer Sher Mian Dad was injured after he resisted a robbery attempt on the way to his house in Faisalabad, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, Mian Dad was stopped by robbers while returning from the Mandranwala Darbar. When he resisted, the suspects opened fire at him.

He has been shifted to the Faisalabad Civil Hospital where doctors have declared him out of danger.

Mian Dad was born in Punjab’s Pakpattan and started a qawwali group in 1996. His grandfather Din Mohammad Qawwal was famous for qawwali across the Subcontinent.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sher miandad qawwali, sher miandad qawwali 2020, sher miandad k gane, sher miandad ghazal
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.