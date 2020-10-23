Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Europa League: Bale relishes Tottenham return after LASK victory

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Europa League: Bale relishes Tottenham return after LASK victory

Photo Courtesy: GarethBale11/Twitter

Tottenham striker Gareth Bale said that he was elated to return to the North London club after helping his side to a 3-0 win against LASK in the Europa League group stage fixture on Thursday.

The 31-year-old started his first match since his return from Real Madrid and played for an hour before Jose Mourinho gave him a break.

Bale had come on as a substitute last Sunday with Tottenham 3-0 up against West Ham before his team collapsed to give up a 3-3 draw.

“It is amazing to be back,” Bale told BT Sport on Thursday. “It is a big reason why I play well and why I came back. You want to be loved and appreciated. I will give everything for this shirt.”

However, he admitted it will take time to find his feet.

“I am a bit stiff. It is like a mini pre-season for me and I am trying to get minutes into the legs,” he said.

Despite Bale starting, it was on-loan Carlos Vinicius who made an impressive debut in the Group J opener.

Vinicius started in place of the resting Harry Kane and he made goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min, while he would have also netted himself had Andres Andrade not scored an own goal.

Bale made that goal where Andrade put through his own net.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Europa League Gareth Bale LASK tottenham
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Europa League, Tottenham, LASK, Gareth Bale, Europa League 2020-21, Tottenham vs LASK, LASK vs Tottenham,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.