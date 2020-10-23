Europa League: Bale relishes Tottenham return after LASK victory

Tottenham striker Gareth Bale said that he was elated to return to the North London club after helping his side to a 3-0 win against LASK in the Europa League group stage fixture on Thursday.

The 31-year-old started his first match since his return from Real Madrid and played for an hour before Jose Mourinho gave him a break.

Bale had come on as a substitute last Sunday with Tottenham 3-0 up against West Ham before his team collapsed to give up a 3-3 draw.

“It is amazing to be back,” Bale told BT Sport on Thursday. “It is a big reason why I play well and why I came back. You want to be loved and appreciated. I will give everything for this shirt.”

However, he admitted it will take time to find his feet.

“I am a bit stiff. It is like a mini pre-season for me and I am trying to get minutes into the legs,” he said.

Despite Bale starting, it was on-loan Carlos Vinicius who made an impressive debut in the Group J opener.

Vinicius started in place of the resting Harry Kane and he made goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min, while he would have also netted himself had Andres Andrade not scored an own goal.

Bale made that goal where Andrade put through his own net.