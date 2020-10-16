Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders

The Sindh High Court has stopped the provincial government from holding entry tests for medical colleges on October 18.

More than 30,000 students were expected to appear for the tests. The provincial government can’t hold the NTS test until a verdict is given on the matter by the high court.

The court has summoned replies from the federal government, Pakistan Medical Commission and others by October 22.

A lawyer told the court that the provincial government was holding the test as per the old law. The new law, however, says that the PMC will hold a single medical and dental colleges admissions test (MDCAT) across the country. The date for which has been set in 2021.

The MDCAT is conducted every year for admission into MBBS and BDS programmes. It is a prerequisite for admission in all medical and dental colleges both public and private sector in Pakistan.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked what problem the Centre and Sindh have with this. It is the future of students that you should be worried about, he remarked. “Why have they turned this into an ego war?”

Let the federal government submit its reply in the case and then we will issue a verdict, the judge added.

The main contention is between the new laws and the old ones. We can delay the admission test over this, he said, adding that tests are also delayed when there is torrential rainfall and tests were cancelled because of the pandemic.

Additional Attorney General Kashif Paracha said that they should be given three days to prepare a written reply.