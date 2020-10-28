Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Elderly woman foils kidnapping in Karachi’s Surjani Town

The child went missing a day earlier

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Elderly woman foils kidnapping in Karachi’s Surjani Town

Photo: Online

An elderly woman foiled a kidnapping in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Tuesday, leading to the recovery of a missing five-year-old girl.

The child was kidnapped on Monday. On Tuesday, the kidnappers were moving her to another location when an elderly woman intervened.

The woman noticed the child crying and stopped the group to ask what was wrong. She scared off the kidnappers, who left the child and fled.

The child’s father thanked God for his daughter’s return.

The police have obtained CCTV footage from the kidnapping site as well as where the child was found and are searching for the suspects.

A case has been registered at the Surjani police station under Section 364-A (Kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of 14) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi kidnapping
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.