Elderly woman foils kidnapping in Karachi’s Surjani Town

An elderly woman foiled a kidnapping in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Tuesday, leading to the recovery of a missing five-year-old girl.

The child was kidnapped on Monday. On Tuesday, the kidnappers were moving her to another location when an elderly woman intervened.

The woman noticed the child crying and stopped the group to ask what was wrong. She scared off the kidnappers, who left the child and fled.

The child’s father thanked God for his daughter’s return.

The police have obtained CCTV footage from the kidnapping site as well as where the child was found and are searching for the suspects.

A case has been registered at the Surjani police station under Section 364-A (Kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of 14) of the Pakistan Penal Code.