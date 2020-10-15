Eight Excise personnel suspended for taking bribes from tanker drivers

The Excise department has suspended eight personnel for allegedly taking bribes from oil tanker drivers.

The provincial government took notice of the case after a driver tried to set himself on fire in Sakrand. He claimed that Excise officials took a bribe from him and then tortured him.

Following this, the contractors of oil tankers staged a protest near Bilawal Chowrangi and blocked the roads leading to it. They said that they have repeatedly asked the authorities to take notice of the heavy bribes they have to pay to different officials.

The protest was called off after the officials were suspended.