Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Dubai: Pakistani bus driver returns bag with Rs10m found onboard

Posted: Oct 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
He was awarded for 'exemplary dedication'

A Pakistani bus driver in Dubai returned a bag filled with over Rs10 million (250,000 dirhams) left behind by a passenger.

"Like every other day, I was checking the bus before completing my shift when I saw a bag lying on one of the seats," Noor Khan said on SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din on Monday.

"The zip of the bag was open. When I peeked into it, I saw a huge amount of cash in it."

Khan, who works for the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, immediately called his supervisor and informed him of the discovery. "They called me to their operations department. Upon checking the bag we discovered that there were Dh250,000 in it," he said.

The department immediately called the bag's owner and returned the money and bag to them.

Following this the transport company awarded Khan with an award of "exemplary dedication" and certificate for his honesty and dedication. "This was my job and it make me feel elated that I did something that has made Pakistan proud," Khan said, adding that this will also set an example for other people going abroad to work.

Khan has been working in Dubai for over 22 years while his family lives in Pakistan.

driver dubai
 
