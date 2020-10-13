Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Two suspects granted bail till November 12

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Two suspects granted bail till November 12

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Sindh High Court approved on Tuesday the bail of two suspects, Junaid Khan and Waqas Rizvi, in the suicide case of a Karachi-based doctor-blogger.

They have been granted bail till November 12 against Rs0.1 million surety bonds each.

The court has ordered the suspects to appear in the trial court.

The suspects managed to escape from a Karachi court after their bail was rejected on September 21.

Junaid and Waqas are being investigated in the death by suicide of a doctor-blogger in Karachi. The 24-year-old woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV. There was confusion over whether the young woman was murdered or committed suicide but it was later determined to be a death by suicide.

The Gizri police have registered an FIR against Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan Rizvi, and Dr Irfan Qureshi on the complaint of the victim’s father who held the three men responsible for his daughter’s death.

