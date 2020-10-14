Don’t arrest PML-N workers on ‘unlawful orders’, Nawaz tells police

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has asked the police to “not comply” with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “unlawful orders” to arrest the workers of the opposition parties.

“Police must NOT comply with Imran Niazi’s unlawful orders to arrest PMLN/PDM’s workers, raid their homes or hinder their travel to Gujranwala,” said Nawaz in a tweet Wednesday.

The tweet comes hours after several opposition politicians accused the government of arresting their workers ahead of an anti-government rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

The PML-N founder is currently in London where he says he is receiving medical treatment. He was allowed to travel abroad after the Islamabad High Court approved his bail plea in the Al Azizia case.

The court has declared him a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before it in Al-Aziziz case and Toshakhana reference.

TV channels have been barred from airing recorded or lives speeches of Nawaz because he is a “proclaimed offender”. The decision came days after the former PM severely criticized the country’s establishment over its alleged interference in politics.

Pakistan has sent his arrest warrants to the country’s high commission in the UK after the Islamabad High Court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.