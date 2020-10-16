Dollar falls to four-and-half month low against rupee

The dollar is selling at Rs162.8 in the interbank market after four and a half months. The last time the dollar traded below this level was on May 28.

Senior research analyst Karim Punjani says higher remittances, the money which overseas Pakistanis send back home, in September and deferring of loan repayments for another six months have played a role in the rupee strengthening against the dollar.

Punjani said people were expecting remittances to drop to $1.5 or $1.6 billion but they were reported at $2.3 billion for September, which he says is a good number. Remittances were reported at $7.1 billion for July to September.

Punjani added that debt repayment of $1.8 billion, which was deferred till December 2020 in response to the economic slowdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, has again been deferred for another six months till June 2021.