Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Dialogue with India not possible: foreign minister

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Dialogue with India not possible: foreign minister

Photo: File

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi ruled out on Friday the possibility of any dialogue with India.

“In my opinion, the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir don’t allow an atmosphere for talks,” Qureshi told reporters. “Dialogue will be useless unless India reviews its illegal actions in Kashmir. It would be like holding talks for the sake of talks,” he added.

“There are some people saying the talks should take place, but the atmosphere is not right for us,” said Qureshi, adding that the situation in Indian held Kashmir is very bad.

“There are restrictions on the movement of Kashmiris and violations of their basic rights,” he said.

“How can we hold talks when there is a communication blackout?”He said that India’s plans to “push Pakistan into the blacklist” of the Financial Action Task Force will fail because the country is taking “concrete steps” to meet the global watchdog’s requirements.

On the other hand, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi said the world needed to take notice of the crimes against Kashmiris carried out by Modi’s fascist government and the RSS.

He was addressing a one-day seminar organised by the Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir.

He also announced that the government would approach the International Court of Justice over India’s “fake news propaganda” against Pakistan.

