Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

DHA chai dhabas to close by 12am

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
DHA chai dhabas to close by 12am

Photo: AFP

All tea shops (chai dhabas) across DHA and Clifton will have to close by midnight on weekdays.

The Cantonment Board Clifton issued a new set of rules for chai dhabas to prevent drug use.

A meeting was chaired by CBC President Station Commander Brigadier Abid Ali Askari where it was decided that all chai dhabas will install CCTV cameras within 10 days and register their employees at nearby police stations.

Shop owners have been told to appoint a representative who will be on the CBC’s committee on chai dhabas. Other members of the committee will include representatives of the police, Rangers, ANF, CBC and DHA vigilance.

No tables and chairs will be allowed on footpaths or roads and beggars are to be discouraged.

All shops have been told to stop allowing new customers by 11:30pm and close completely by midnight on weekdays. On weekends, new customers must be stopped at 12:30am and the shops must close by 1am.

They have also been told to instruct their employees not to litter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CBC dha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
dha, chai dhaba dha
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.