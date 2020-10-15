DHA chai dhabas to close by 12am

All tea shops (chai dhabas) across DHA and Clifton will have to close by midnight on weekdays.

The Cantonment Board Clifton issued a new set of rules for chai dhabas to prevent drug use.

A meeting was chaired by CBC President Station Commander Brigadier Abid Ali Askari where it was decided that all chai dhabas will install CCTV cameras within 10 days and register their employees at nearby police stations.

Shop owners have been told to appoint a representative who will be on the CBC’s committee on chai dhabas. Other members of the committee will include representatives of the police, Rangers, ANF, CBC and DHA vigilance.

No tables and chairs will be allowed on footpaths or roads and beggars are to be discouraged.

All shops have been told to stop allowing new customers by 11:30pm and close completely by midnight on weekdays. On weekends, new customers must be stopped at 12:30am and the shops must close by 1am.

They have also been told to instruct their employees not to litter.