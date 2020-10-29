‘We gave India a bloody nose and it still hurts’

India has been trying to twist facts to save face following its humiliation at the hands of the Pakistan Army on February 27, 2019.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, the director-general of the Pakistan Army’s media wing, addressed on Thursday a brief press conference to set the record straight following India’s attempt to rewrite history. “I am here for the correction of facts.”

India tried to attack Pakistan after blaming the country for the 2019 Pulwama attack. India sent its planes to bomb the people of Pakistan but we acted on time and they were forced to drop them on mountains instead.

The Pakistan Army decided to teach the enemy a lesson and we gave them a befitting reply in broad daylight. “We shot down two of their planes and captured [Wing Commander] Abhinandan.” The enemies started panicking and they downed their own helicopter because of our prompt response. We were proven victorious against India.

“Pakistan’s victory was hailed by the entire world and India started putting pressure to purchase more Rafale planes,” The ISPR DG remarked. We even released Abhinandan under the Vienna Convention.

Pakistan first showed its capability and resolve from a position of strength. The Pakistan Army was ready to take up all its enemies. “We gave them [India] a bloody nose and it is still hurting.”

He remarked that people should refrain from making irresponsible statements as it a threat to national security. The enemies are using the statement to hide the scale of India’s defeat.

“We have to become more responsible and move forward,” he remarked. “The Pakistan Army is monitoring the situation at hand and ready to combat all challenges.”

Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification

Former National Assembly speaker and incumbent PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq had to issue a clarification after comments he made in the National Assembly on Wednesday were ‘twisted’ by Indian media outlets.

The statements I made about Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman are being distorted by Indian media, said Sadiq in a video released on Thursday. They are playing with the words to twist them, he said.

He said a meeting of parliamentary leaders was called by the premier the night the plane was shot down but the prime minister sent the foreign minister instead, who told the leaders that Abhinandan would be released immediately. Whatever thought the PM had, or dictation, from whatever country, or if it was from Modi himself, it wasn’t shared, Sadiq said.

Imran Khan’s legs were shaking and he was sweating because he couldn’t face the opposition, said Sadiq. The meaning of this, only Imran Khan knows, he said.

Indian media outlets have accused Sadiq of saying Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was forced to return Abhinandan because India had threatened to bomb Pakistan by 9pm. They quoted him as saying General Bajwa’s legs were shaking and he was sweating.