Death toll in Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi explosion rises to 6

Posted: Oct 23, 2020
Photo: Online

The death toll in the explosion at a building near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi has risen to six.

The sixth victim was a 19-year-old male. He passed away on Friday at Patel Hospital.

Five people were initially killed and 30 injured in the October 21 explosion at Meezan Bank in Allah Noor Apartments opposite the Karachi University Maskan Gate.

According to the Bomb Disposal Squad, the blast occurred due to a gas leak. An FIR was registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on Thursday.

The entire bank was destroyed in the explosion as were the building’s pillars, which weakened the structure. Businesses were located on the ground and mezzanine floors of the building while apartments were located on top. The building has now been vacated.

