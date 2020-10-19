Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cynthia Ritchie moves court to file FIR against Rehman Malik

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Cynthia Ritchie moves court to file FIR against Rehman Malik

Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court has issued notices on American blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie’s request to file a case against former interior minister Rehman Malik.

Ritchie, who identifies herself as a media director and producer, has accused Malik of raping her and Makhdoom Shahabuddin of manhandling her in 2011. The accusation has been denied by the PPP leaders.

The court has summoned replies from Malik, as well as the Cantonment SPO, and SHO.

Read more: Who is Cynthia Dawn Ritchie?

Lawyer Imran Feroze, who is representing Ritchie in the case, said that a heinous crime has been committed, yet his client is not being allowed to file a case against the perpetrator.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the lawyer about the instructions issued by the Supreme Court issued in the case and asked him to submit a copy of the court ruling at the next hearing.

The case has been adjourned till October 23.

Rape accusations

In 2011, I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik. That’s right. I’ll say it again. I was raped by then interior minister Rehman Malik,” Ritchie said in a Facebook Live session on June 6.

“I was physically manhandled by [former] federal health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin and PM Yousaf Gilani while he was staying at President House.”

Later, she wrote in a post that the “incident” occurred at the “IM’s house in ministers’ enclave in 2011” around the time of Osama Bin Laden’s assassination. “I thought it was a meeting about my visa but I was given flowers/ a drugged drink. I kept quiet.” She claimed that her family was recently attacked and she is “ready to face any accuser” now.

On May 29, multiple PPP workers had filed complaints against Ritchie. A letter was written to the FIA’s Islamabad office by PPP District President Advocate Shakeel Abbasi, urging the agency to take action against Ritchie. The letter, dated May 28, 2020, called the blogger’s remarks “extremely derogatory and slanderous”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cynthia D Ritchie islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Cynthia Ritchie, Islamabad High Court, Rehman Malik rape accusations,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.