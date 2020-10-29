Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
CTD officers are paid less than other Sindh policemen

IG recommends increase in allowances, basic pay

Policemen patrol near the Pakistan Stock Exchange building following an attack by gunmen in Karachi on June 29, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

The Sindh home department has forwarded a summary to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah suggesting an increase in the allowances of the officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department.

The additional chief secretary home informed the Sindh chief minister that the inspector-general of police has recommended an increase of 25% in risk allowance, 20% special in basic pay and 20% increase in special allowances on the current basic pay.

According to the summary, the officials above grade-17 of the Special Security Unit of Sindh police get Rs72,650 in allowances and the Rapid Response Force get Rs82,500. The CTD officials get only Rs19,760 in allowances.

At least 33 personnel of the CTD have been martyred in the fight against terrorism, read the summary.

“Unfortunately, the CTD Sindh officials, in-spite of their most hazardous nature of job and meritorious record against terrorists, are not being paid any special financial salary package as being currently paid to other Sindh police units such as Training & Inspections, RRF and SS,” read the summary.

