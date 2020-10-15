Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Court orders Sindh to ensure women safe at workplaces

Posted: Oct 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Court orders Sindh to ensure women safe at workplaces

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Sindh High Court wants the province’s chief secretary and secretary of the social welfare department to ensure women are protected at workplaces.

Anti-workplace harassment laws must be implemented, the court during a Wednesday hearing of a petition filed by 25 women officers of the social welfare department who were doxxed.

The court also ordered the chief secretary and social welfare department secretary to ensure action is taken in the doxxing case.

The phone numbers of 25 women officers were leaked on ‘inappropriate websites’ after they filed a petition in the high court regarding promotions.

The court wants the case lodged with the FIA to be made part of the case record. The FIA has lodged a case, now it should ensure an independent inquiry, directed the judge.

The stay on issuing a notification on the officers’ promotions has been extended till November 2.

The women’s lawyer, Abdul Salam Memon, said big powers are at play to stop the women from working. He said their phone numbers were posted on pornography websites.

On Wednesday, the chief secretary took notice of the doxxing and instructed the authorities to ensure their safety.

Before the first hearing of the case was held, the phone numbers of the officers were leaked on multiple social media platforms.

According to the officers, they have been receiving phone calls and inappropriate messages from unknown numbers–both national and international. They also complained that they were being harassed online.

The officers have registered a joint complaint at the FIA’s cyber crime cell.

