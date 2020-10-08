Court indicts Abdul Ghani Majeed in Pink Residency reference

Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed, and 16 other people have been indicted in the Pink Residency reference.

He is also known as AG Majeed.

The case is one of the multiple cases being heard by an Islamabad accountability court in the fake accounts case.

Judge Azam Khan indicted the suspects on Thursday and rejected acquittal pleas filed by suspects Ali Gul and Qurban Ali.

The suspects have all denied the charges against them. They are accused of allotting government land to a private company, Pink Residency.

NAB says they caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer through their scheme.

The court has summoned three witnesses to appear before it at the next hearing on October 16.