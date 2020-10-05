Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Court delays Khursheed Shah’s indictment in corruption case

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Court delays Khursheed Shah’s indictment in corruption case

Photo: File

A Sukkur accountability court put off indicting PPP leader Khursheed Shah in a corruption case on Monday.

The case was filed against him over a year ago on charges of him having properties beyond his declared assets and more than he can justify with his income. NAB officials had filed the reference against 18 persons, including Shah, his wives, daughters, sons and close aides, for the alleged misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

Mukesh Kumar pleaded the Shah’s behalf.

Shah was arrested by NAB on September 18, 2019 and is currently being treated at NICVD Sukkur. He was brought to court via an ambulance.

Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah, MPA Farrukh Shah (Khursheed’s son) and others were also present at the court.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Khursheed Shah said the economy is in bad shape. The government should take steps to control price hikes and ensure the supply of electricity and natural gas at cheaper prices, he said.

“The government is following an old trick in which every one had been labelled and issued certificates of a traitor,” Khursheed Shah said. “The trend started from Fatima Jinnah, as she was also branded with the same label,” he said.

The PPP leader said his party has given its blood for the country’s democracy. “We should not move towards fighting, we have to save Pakistan,” he said.

“The opposition and the government should sit at a table together,” he added. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aides had become liabilities for the country and people were praying for their early ouster.

He also said that the prime minister had objections over meetings between opposition leaders and the military because he was afraid of such moves. He said PM Khan had no idea how to run the affairs of the country.

