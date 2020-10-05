Cotton price increases to Rs9,500 per maund

Cotton prices have increased even more last week as a maund of cotton is now selling at Rs300 higher.

A maund, a unit commonly used for ginned cotton in the country, is equivalent to 37.324 kilograms.

Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ehsanul Haq said large import orders for textile products accelerated due to the lack of quality cotton.

The total cotton production till September 30 this year was 35% lower than last year and the total domestic production till September 30 was 1.98 million bales, according to cotton ginners.

Haq said that rains in Sindh affected cotton production while a white-fly attack affected the cotton crop in Punjab.

The total cotton production in the country is recorded in bales, which is equivalent to 160kg.