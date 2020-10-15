Coronavirus rising in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad: Asad Umar

Coronavirus cases are rising again rapidly in major cities, said Federal Planning Minister and NCOC head Asad Umar. If people don’t take SOPs seriously, the government might need to take “restrictive actions” soon.

In a tweet on Thursday, the federal minister said, “National positivity of Covid cases was 2.37% yesterday. This is the highest positivity in more than 50 days. Last time this level was seen on Aug 23.”

According to the National Institute of Health, 29,956 tests were carried out on August 23 and 591 people had tested positive. On October 14, 31,862 tests were conducted out of which 756 were positive cases. Since August 23, the highest number of cases had been reported on September 23 when 799 infections were recorded.

Umar added that COVID-19 cases are increasing in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Muzzafarabad. Unless people start following SOPs seriously the government will have to reinstate lockdowns which would affect people’s livelihood again, he said.

When the coronavirus pandemic initially broke out, governments imposed lockdowns, forcing all businesses to close and resulting in massive financial losses.

The minister called these developments “unmistakable signs of rise of coronavirus”.

The number of daily deaths reported had also increased, said the planning minister, as 11 deaths were recorded over the last four days.

Pakistan currently has reported 321,218 coronavirus cases and 6,614 deaths. It has conducted 3,943,734 tests and 305,395 people have recovered.