Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Coronavirus rising in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad: Asad Umar

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Coronavirus rising in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad: Asad Umar

Coronavirus cases are rising again rapidly in major cities, said Federal Planning Minister and NCOC head Asad Umar. If people don’t take SOPs seriously, the government might need to take “restrictive actions” soon.

In a tweet on Thursday, the federal minister said, “National positivity of Covid cases was 2.37% yesterday. This is the highest positivity in more than 50 days. Last time this level was seen on Aug 23.”

According to the National Institute of Health, 29,956 tests were carried out on August 23 and 591 people had tested positive. On October 14, 31,862 tests were conducted out of which 756 were positive cases. Since August 23, the highest number of cases had been reported on September 23 when 799 infections were recorded.

Umar added that COVID-19 cases are increasing in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Muzzafarabad. Unless people start following SOPs seriously the government will have to reinstate lockdowns which would affect people’s livelihood again, he said.

When the coronavirus pandemic initially broke out, governments imposed lockdowns, forcing all businesses to close and resulting in massive financial losses.

The minister called these developments “unmistakable signs of rise of coronavirus”.

The number of daily deaths reported had also increased, said the planning minister, as 11 deaths were recorded over the last four days. 

Pakistan currently has reported 321,218 coronavirus cases and 6,614 deaths. It has conducted 3,943,734 tests and 305,395 people have recovered.

FaceBook WhatsApp
asad umar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.